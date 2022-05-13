FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A two-year, state-funded planning process showed Flemington, New Jersey wanted a community arts center. Now, it's getting one. Flemington DIY has a packed agenda for its grand opening Saturday.
"This our current and our first show," said Jeff Hersch, the co-founder and executive director of Flemington DIY. "It's called 'In Bloom: A Reawakening.' It kind of represents our rejuvenation coming out of the pandemic."
It's a fresh, stronger start for Flemington DIY on Stangl Road, which is being rebranded as the borough's arts and cultural district. It's the perfect place for the nonprofit to come back from a two-year, pandemic hiatus.
"We do live music, film screenings, classes, workshops, community discussion," said Hersch.
While the inside has a lot of open space now, it will be packed Saturday for the Makers' Market.
"Small artists, photographers, pottery people, there's going to be somebody reading Tarot cards, there's going to be someone doing like poems on the spot," said Nicole Maniez, who is on the board of Flemington DIY and is the owner of Jersey Community Acupuncture across the street.
The Makers Market is meant to compliment the Flemington Farmers Market, which is just a couple of buildings down. The borough and Flemington Community Partnership received a grant to make the arts area more inviting.
"Money for murals, money for historical interpretive panels, so you know why we are this quirky place," said Robin Lapidus, the executive director of the Flemington Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District. "We have plans for public art, some improved lighting, some signage."
Flemington DIY's grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, the painting of a new community pantry, yoga, gardening, live music, and screen-printing.
Outside, there will be Motos and Photos, organized by Maniez and Adriana De Cervantes.
"Take portraits of women on their bikes," said De Cervantes. "The photos will be donation based, so we're recommending $5 to start."
There will be two photo booth stations set up.
"If somebody just wants like a headshot or didn't come on a bike, Nicole and I will both have bikes, I'm actually bringing a different bike tomorrow," said De Cervantes. "Even if you don't have a motorcycle and you want to sit on a bike and get a picture, that's available too."
It's all about building each other up.
"We thought a fun collaboration would be to make a beer with Lone Eagle, DIY-PA," said Maniez. "Some of the proceeds from buying this will also go to support the nonprofit."
The organization already has events scheduled through October.
Saturday's fun goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"People always want spaces like this and bigger cities like New Brunswick, or Jersey City, which is great," said Hersch. "But I feel like, you know, small towns like there's really benefit from an art space and an art scene."
"It's kind of like an incubator for creative ideas and creative thought and expression," said Maniez.