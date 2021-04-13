FRELINGHUYSEN TWP., N.J. - Nearly two decades after it was slated for development, a farm in Frelinghuysen Township, Warren County has been permanently preserved.
According to The Land Conservancy of New Jersey, a non-profit that helps protect New Jersey's natural resources, in 2003, Murlan Farm was almost purchased by a real estate developer, until Frelinghuysen’s mayor convinced local landowner Rick Murphy to buy it instead. Murphy held on to the farm and prevented it from being developed, but that wasn’t a permanent solution.
With help from The Land Conservancy of New Jersey, the property has been permanently preserved. The farmland preservation easement was officially closed in March of 2021. Grants from the state and county helped with the process. The land must always be farmed and never developed.
"It's actually pretty rare that we meet landowners who actually step up to protect and conserve a property," said Sandy Urgo, vice president of land preservation for The Land Conservancy of New Jersey. "We applaud him [Rick Murphy.] He's the hero of the story."
"I wanted to preserve it. I wanted the future generations to remember or see what it was like because I'm not sure this is going to last forever," Murphy said.
A born and raised New Yorker, Murphy moved to rural Warren County 25 years ago. This is the second farm he's preserved.
"I don't make a lot of money on this at all. This is just because I love the area and I want to see it preserved. I think it's worthwhile," he said.