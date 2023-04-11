KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey nonprofit that supports grieving families is looking for a new location. Hayden's House of Healing says Knowlton Township is forcing them out, but local officials say they shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"This is my daughter Shailee," Corin Drake, who has attended retreats at Hayden's House of Healing, said as she held up a photograph. "She was born and passed in February of 2016...When I lost her, I lost myself."

Drake says Hayden's House of Healing saved her life.

The nonprofit creates a community for bereaved families.

"The amount of moms and dads that come through here and say firsthand, 'this is the first time I saw my real smile again because I didn't feel judged,'" said Ady Dorsett, the CEO and co-founder of Hayden's House of Healing. "They want to remember their child. They want to be able to say their child's name without feeling like people are feeling awkward or uncomfortable about it."

The organization hosts retreats and events. It says since buying the home in 2019, it's provided solace and support to more than 400 grieving parents.

Hayden's House tells us it was shocked to get a letter from Knowlton Township in July saying it needed to apply for a variance to continue operating as a "business" in a residential area.

"The town was fully aware," said Dorsett. "The neighbors were fully aware. We had been doing it for three years. We were tax-exempt so you know, we went through the town. We didn't know. We're just trying to help people. We didn't really know that there were other pieces to it. Neither did our realtor."

Next were the Board of Adjustment's meetings, where the group said it was blindsided by complaints from neighbors.

"It was just devastating to hear the things that were being said about us grieving parents," said Drake. "It was a loss all over again."

"Everything that came at us, we said we would fix, and it just wasn't good enough," said Dorsett. "It came down to discrimination of our bereaved community being too sad for their families that are here and they just didn't want us here."

The board denied the required variance. While the nonprofit claims that was due to the board members' personal feelings on the topic, the board's attorney says the decision was based on evidence surrounding a variety of issues.

"Not somebody's personal feelings, but based upon the law, the board had no choice but to make the determination," said Roger Thomas, the attorney for the Knowlton Township Board of Adjustment.

"The Board of Adjustment listened very intently."

The Township Committee said it can't comment on the Board of Adjustment's decisions, but noted the members are valued volunteers. It says alleged threats and attempted blackmail directed at them are disgraceful.

"They should have gone to a zoning officer or to an attorney or somebody to indicate whether or not they had the right to do what they wanted to do," said Thomas. "It is really not the responsibility of the Board of Adjustment to inform them."

Hayden's House is now raising money online to find a new space. It is looking in Hope Township.