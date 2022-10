PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg.

Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main."

The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month.

Norwescap plans to renovate the building.

It will then use it for its programs helping people get educated, get fed, and move themselves and their families out of tough financial times.