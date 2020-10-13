BELVIDERE, N.J. - A Northampton County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Jersey in the 1990s.
Barry Miller, 48, is facing several sexual assault charges in the alleged crimes from 1995-1998, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.
Investigators say Miller, of East Bangor, assaulted the victim multiple times over those years, starting when the child was under 13 years old.
Miller was released with conditions, after a judge denied the state's application to keep him in custody until trial. The charges carry a possible sentence of years in state prison.