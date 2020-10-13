Handcuffs - police lights

BELVIDERE, N.J. - A Northampton County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in New Jersey in the 1990s.

Barry Miller, 48, is facing several sexual assault charges in the alleged crimes from 1995-1998, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.

Investigators say Miller, of East Bangor, assaulted the victim multiple times over those years, starting when the child was under 13 years old.

Miller was released with conditions, after a judge denied the state's application to keep him in custody until trial. The charges carry a possible sentence of years in state prison.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.