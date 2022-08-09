PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A food bank that serves more than 12,000 people in western New Jersey each year is getting a big chunk of change from the federal government. U.S. Senator Cory Booker visited Norwescap Tuesday to announce the new grant.

The goal is to allow Norwescap to serve even more families, and that all starts with revamping the space.

"When our volunteers come in, they have to wash every can," said Helene Meissner, the director at Norwescap Food Bank. "They have to inspect every box."

With rising food costs, the need remains high at Norwescap.

"Institutions like this are lifesavers," said Booker. "They are lifelines."

Since 1996, Norwewap has leased a property on Broad Street in Phillipsburg.

Senator Booker came to town to announce the food bank was receiving a $1 million grant. That will allow the nonprofit to buy the property and renovate it.

"It's one of the best things we can do with taxpayer dollars because Norwescap is going to invest that and give multiples in return to all of us as a community," said Booker.

Food is currently stored in one warehouse on site. Another warehouse can only hold nonfood items, like paper products and diapers, though soon, will that will change.

"Be able to heat it, to cool it, to have running water," said Mark Valli, the CEO at Norwescap.

In the past year, Norwescap provided more than two million pounds of food to the more than 100 partners in Warren, Hunterdon and Sussex counties.

"That translates into about 1.7 million meals for people," said Valli. "With this grant, we should be able to increase that by 33%, which is about 800,000 pounds of food."

"Warren County, our Human Service Department, we contract with them yearly," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern. "For more money to be going to them so we can continue to utilize them, it's really important and we're so thankful that the federal government recognizes that."

"Senator Booker thought of Phillipsburg when this grant want given to us," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni. "We appreciate it, the town of Phillipsburg, from the bottom of our hearts."

The project is expected to take at least a year.

"This is one piece of a very important puzzle to helping us move people from being in crisis to a point where they and their families can thrive," said Valli.

"I am proud of the work we have done the last 15 years, but I promise you, the best is yet to come," said Meissner.