HOPE TWP., N.J. - A New York man is dead in a crash in Warren County, New Jersey Tuesday morning.
Ping Chu, 50, of Flushing, died in the crash, which happened on I-80 eastbound in Hope Township at 7 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a minivan driven by Chu was travelling eastbound on I-80 when it struck the left guardrail, state police said.
The minivan re-entered the roadway, crossed all lanes of travel, and hit the right guardrail before running off the roadway completely and hitting multiple trees, according to state police.