OXFORD TWP., N.J. - A man drowned during a visit to Oxford Furnace Lake Recreation Area in Warren County, New Jersey Sunday, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office.

Juan Flores-Rojas, 51, of Queens, New York, was visiting Oxford Furnace Lake Recreation Area with a group of approximately 30 family and friends, the prosecutor's office said.

At approximately 3 p.m., as the group was preparing to leave, they noticed that Flores-Rojas was not present, according to the news release. When he could not be found, the group and staff of the Recreation Area began searching for him.

A short while later Flores-Rojas was discovered in the roped-in swimming area unconscious and soon after pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said.

His death has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the prosecutor's office.

Family members said he knew how to swim and did not display any signs of distress earlier in the day.

While the incident is still under investigation, the prosecutor's office said at this time there are no signs of foul play, drug, or alcohol use.