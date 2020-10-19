New Jersey coronavirus map generic

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Health officials say New Jersey’s daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday the spike stems from “community spread,” and not a single decision to reopen part of the state’s economy. She added the increase is “widespread” across the state.

A review of cases shows the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus. 

