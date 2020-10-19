TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Health officials say New Jersey’s daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday the spike stems from “community spread,” and not a single decision to reopen part of the state’s economy. She added the increase is “widespread” across the state.
A review of cases shows the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus.
Many of the new cases we are tracking are coming not from our schools or businesses, but from gatherings inside private homes.Especially as the cooler weather pulls more of us back inside, we have to remain extra-vigilant.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 19, 2020