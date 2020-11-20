TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says the state is expecting shipments of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as soon as December.
She said Friday that the earliest shipments are expected to go to first responders and health care workers, with the vaccine likely becoming available to the public in April or May.
The announcement comes the same day Pfizer asked U.S. regulators for emergency use of its vaccine. Moderna is not far behind. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, while Moderna’s needs only refrigeration. Persichilli says 40 of the state’s hospitals have said they have the ability to maintain ultra-cold storage.