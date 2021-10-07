FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Hunterdon County officials raised a "refreshed" flag to honor veterans killed in action.
The ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Flemington courthouse.
The flag represents the nation's military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Officials chose this day because it's the 20th anniversary of the start of the war on terrorism in Afghanistan.
More than 2400 American service members died in Afghanistan.
Thursday's ceremony also honored those killed in action in the suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport in August.