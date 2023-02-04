A fire caused heavy damage to a home in Warren County, New Jersey.

First responders were called to Deer Run in Washington Township just before noontime Saturday.

The fire chief said the call came in as a garage fire and quickly spread into the home.

At least a dozen trucks and tankers from nearby towns were called in for assistance.

The fire chief said everyone made it out of the house.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Two cats were seen being rescued. An EMS worker was seen giving them oxygen -- and 69 News was told they're okay.

An investigation is underway to figure out exactly what caused the fire.