RARITAN TWP., N.J. - New Jersey election officials are gearing up for the 2022 primary election with brand-new voting equipment.
"The differences is there's a voter-verified paper trail. So the voters will actually see their choices printed on a ballot before they cast their ballot," said Hunterdon County Board of Elections Administrator Beth Thompson.
Thompson says she doesn't expect many people will experience the new machines.
"We had 517 voters show up over three days for three different vote centers. So it was very light," Thompson said.
She called the early turnout disappointing, not just in Hunterdon County, but all across New Jersey. It's an issue she says the state has historically struggled with in primary elections.
"Even go back to 2018. If there was about 11% turnout, we don't usually expect large turnouts, especially as the unaffiliated group is getting more popular," Thompson said.
She says November's general election will likely produce a larger turnout, especially with a key seat up for grabs. The 7th District congressional race has seven candidates alone vying for the Republican spot.
"The voters right now do not have a Republican and haven't had a Republican representative in a while," Thompson said.
Thompson says Hunterdon County is the largest participant in that district, and she expects a lot of national attention come November.
"It puts some pressure on us, we want to make sure that our poll workers are trained to, you know, overcome any situation, everyone in my office is aware that, you know, this could come down to a recount, anything could happen," Thompson said.
She says if the 7th District congressional race is tight there will likely be a recount.
Another popular race in Hunterdon County, she says, is Flemington Borough's mayoral race.