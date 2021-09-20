Hackettstown police car generic

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Hackettstown in Warren County, New Jersey is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend.

Hackettstown police say the event will cause some road closures and parking restrictions Saturday and Sunday.

The following roads will be closed for the Oktoberfest event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

1. Route 46 (Main Street) between Route 517 (High Street) and Liberty Street

2. Valentine Street between Route 46 (Main Street) and Washington Street

3. Grand Avenue between Route 46 (Main Street) and Washington Street

There will also be no parking on the following streets both days:

1. Route 46 (Main Street) between Liberty Street and Grand Avenue

2. Valentine Street between Route 46 (Main Street) and Washington Street

3. Liberty Street between Franklin Street and Route 46 (Main Street)

4. Franklin Street between Liberty Street and Route 517 (High Street)

Hackettstown police say any vehicles parked in the no parking areas will be ticketed and towed. Police are advising people to plan an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

