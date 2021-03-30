Straddling the borders of Warren and Hunterdon counties, the Warren Glen dam is one of the largest in New Jersey. It's more than 300 feet wide and nearly 40 feet tall and has been deemed an out-of-commission safety hazard for decades.
"Removing the dam helps improve the safety. It is in the structurally deficient state. If it failed, it could hurt downstream property owners and residents," said Alan Jennings, director of policy for the Musconetcong Watershed Association, which is heading up the dam's removal, its largest dam removal project yet.
On Tuesday, Jennings gave a tour of the site to Congressman Tom Malinowski, who helped secure more than $200,000 in federal funding for a study to figure out how to remove the dam safely.
"The work that needs to be done here takes money, and Washington's got money," said Congressman Malinowski.
Removal of the dam will make the Musconetcong River free flowing from the Delaware River all the way up to Bloomsbury. Jennings said it will allow migratory fish, like shad, to come back to the area.
After a dam downstream was removed several years ago, the shad population returned, better than ever, within a year.
The removal will also allow people to boat through the area.
"We want to attract young people to live in northwestern New Jersey and having recreational opportunities is a great way to do that," said Rep. Malinowski.