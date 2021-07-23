KINGWOOD TWP., N.J. - Business is as sweet as can be for Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
"The harvest is my favorite part," said 14-year-old Zoe Johnson.
"We were first in a local market, Stockton Market, and then we were in another one called Ferry Market, and then we just built our way up to Chelsea Market," said 13-year-old Zach Johnson.
From Kingwood Township, New Jersey to New York City: it all got started when Zach Johnson's allergies weren't improving with any treatments.
"Our friends would tell us, 'just try honey," said Summer Johnson, Zach Johnson's mom. "I would think, 'that sounds so ridiculous to me."
But Summer and her husband Kam Johnson listened, and it worked.
They picked up beekeeping.
"The smoke distracts the bees," Kam Johnson explained.
While they don't claim honey as the solution for everyone, a tablespoon a day prompted instant results for their son Zach.
"The honey's an anti-inflammatory agent, so it calms down their lungs at the same time, giving them little bits of pollen so they become immune to it," said Summer Johnson.
Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm, named after the kiddos, grew from a helpful hobby to a booming business in just a few years.
Online sales soared during the pandemic, and when Oprah added the company to her list of favorite things.
Right in the Johnson family's backyard, there are about 50 beehives with more than two million bees.
"We'll take the honey from Pittstown and Kingwood Township and then we'll take it to Lebanon, New Jersey where the honey is processed," said Kam Johnson.
What makes this honey buzzworthy is: it's packed with organic superfoods and nutrients.
Flavors range from as sweet as can be to a barbeque, hot honey for steak.
The Johnsons are working with Target to sell products in stores.
With the latest edition of baby Zuri, they're brainstorming some "un-bee-lievable" new products.
"We could do candles or lip balm named after her," said Zoe Johnson. "We'll see what the future holds."