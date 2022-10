PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A popular shad fishing tournament is staying put in Warren County, New Jersey.

The organizer of the annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest told us he's keeping the event in Phillipsburg.

He said it's because town council decided to waive parking fees for anglers participating in the event, which is usually held in April.

Earlier this week, organizers posted on social media that they may relocate the tournament if participants had to pay to park.