PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened an outpatient COVID-19 treatment clinic at St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, N.J.
The Warren Campus’ monoclonal antibody treatment program offers patients bamlanivimab, an experimental drug developed by Eli Lilly that is similar to a product President Donald Trump received after contracting the virus in October, according to a news release from the health network.
The Network’s first treatment clinic that opened last week at St. Luke’s Easton Campus has treated more than 40 patients.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the Network's Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs, said, “St. Luke’s is pleased to be collaborating with Pennsylvania and New Jersey health departments to advance this important COVID-19 treatment. This approach will help our hospitals avoid being overwhelmed during the current surge as certain high-risk patients who receive bamlanivimab recover in the comfort of their own homes.”
Granted emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, according to St. Luke's. Infusion has been found to be particularly effective in preventing the need for hospitalization in select, higher-risk patients including those who are 65 years of age or older and whose infection, identified early, does not yet require supplemental oxygen.
Patients who wish to be treated with bamlanivimab may schedule an appointment after receiving a prescription from a St. Luke’s primary care physician or through a St. Luke’s CareNow walk-in center or emergency room. Supplies, dictated by the state, could be subject to limitations, according to St. Luke's.
Monoclonal antibody infusion is one part of St. Luke’s two-pronged strategy for caring for COVID-19 patients at home.
St. Luke’s also is one of the first health systems worldwide to use Masimo SafetyNet, a cloud-based patient management platform, to help clinicians care for patients remotely. It works by using a wireless sensor to monitor patients' vital signs and provide doctors with valuable clinical data that helps to inform treatment decisions such as when to use a ventilator.
In the spring, St. Luke's deployed Masimo SafetyNet at its hospitals and tested at-home use among COVID-19-postive employees. Expanded home-use for certain hospital-discharged COVID-19 patients who are not employees is planned to begin in upcoming weeks.