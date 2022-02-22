PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Over a dozen people were arrested and charged after police in New Jersey executed a search warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation.
According to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, 14 adults were arrested and charged during the operation on Feb. 19. Two minors were also present during the arrest and were released to their parents.
New Jersey State Police, the Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office carried out a search warrant, which was part of a four week on-going narcotics distribution investigation, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said they recovered semi automatic handguns, multiple boxes of ammunition, $7,360 in U.S. currency, 137 grams of cocaine, 16 lbs. of marijuana and a vial of narcotics.
The adults were charged with conspiracy/unlawful possession of weapons in the second degree, which carries up to a 10 year sentence; and conspiracy to possess controlled dangerous substances in the third degree, which carries up to a five year sentence, prosecutors said.
Of the 14 individuals, seven remain behind bars at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention motion. The other seven have been release and are awaiting a future court appearance, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges will be filed in the coming days.