FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A traffic incident is causing heavy delays on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

A tractor-trailer overturned around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes at Exit 15/Route 173 east in Franklin Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Heavy delays were reported through the morning, as at least one lane was still closed for hours.

One lane remained closed at 11:15 a.m. for emergency repairs, according to 511nj.org, but no delays were reported.