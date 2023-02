PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the old hotel at Union Square in Phillipsburg is working on a plan to rehabilitate the place.

There have been some complaints about the building's condition.

So, at a meeting earlier this week, the owner was given 90 days to stabilize it, then check back with town officials.

Officials tell 69 News that while Phillipsburg has the authority to demolish the place, that's not the plan right now.