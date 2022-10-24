LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A Warren County diner finally opened Monday morning, just more than a month after a fire put the restaurant's soft open on hold. It was one of two diners located minutes from each other, both destroyed by fires on the same day.

Catch 22 Diner opened for the first time Monday. Tony Arzuaga, who owns the restaurant with his son, Jose, says the place was packed.

"I didn't think I was going to get that busy today," he said. "The first customer came in. They loved it."

The brand-new, Spanish-American diner, on Route 22 should have started serving food about a month ago. But on the same day it was set to open this past September, it caught fire.

"I was very emotional, very sad," Tony said. "I was going to give up and I was like, no I just can't give up."

Tony and Jose Arzuaga had been working on the diner for months before the fire put a pause to their plans.

"We're ready to go," Jose said. "We have all the licenses, the inspections, everything and then I get the phone call and I'm like, just shocked."

Now just one month and eight days after the fire, Catch 22 is in business.

Tony says he had put up a GoFundMe page but did not set it up properly, so it only garnered $70. But the community was not lacking in support for his family and the diner.

"The people are really, you know, texting me and messaging me and 'Tony, when you opening? I heard you're going to have some Spanish food there,'" he said.

The father and son also say a business helped them out big.

"Special shout out to Lowe's," Tony said. "They really gave me a lot of material at a discount price. They really support the community."

Catch 22 Diner caught fire the same day that another diner just minutes away from it also caught fire.

Owners say the fire at Catch 22 started around 2 a.m. on September 16. Key City Diner, also on Route 22, caught fire later that same day, around 2:30 p.m., according to owners.

Locals called Key City Diner a "staple" in the community. It's been owned by the same family for 22 years.

"And then to hear the next day the next diner burned down, we're just like, what is going on?" Jose said.

"I give all my prayers out to Key City Diner, I hope they come out good at the end of this," Tony said.

The Warren County fire marshal, Joseph Lake, says the two fires were completely unrelated to each other.

The fire at Key City Diner was due to an electric short, likely from old wiring.

The fire at Catch 22 resulted from failure of an electrical wire, supplying power to the neon lighting around the skirt of the roof. Both fires were ruled accidental.

Now, the owners of Catch 22 look forward to a busy future.

"We're excited for this weekend, tomorrow and the next day and the next day," Jose said.

"I said this can't be real," Tony said. "Is this real? And I look at my son. I'm like, This is real. Yeah, he did it. He did it. We did it."

Meanwhile, the owners at Key City Diner tell us they're not close to reopening yet. They say the damage to their diner was far more substantial. But they look forward to reopening, they say, hopefully by this coming summer.