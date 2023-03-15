HARDWICK TWP., N.J. - A local group says a project meant to stop rockfalls on I-80 in the Delaware Water Gap is actually making the area more dangerous for drivers. Throw in a road closure on nearby Route 611, and it's a real mess.

Tara Mezzanotte, a founding member of the I-80 Rockfall Fence and Safety Concerns at the Delaware Water Gap Coalition, led a bus tour Wednesday, calling on local, state and federal leaders for change.

"Having these kinds of crashes is our life out here," said Mezzanotte. "Anybody worried? I'm worried!"

Mezzanotte wants Congressman Tom Kean Jr. to put a stop to the New Jersey Department of Transportation's work in the area.

She says the narrowed roadway is dangerous and that a study is needed to find a safer, long-term fix.

"In a one-week time, we had a closure right there for seven hours," said Mezzanotte. "Thankfully, no fatality. But unfortunately, that's what's coming. That's why I didn't, I couldn't sleep without fighting this."

Among those on the tour: Kean, a representative from Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild's Office, local leaders, and community members.

"That's why it's important to see this firsthand, to see what the plan was to really narrow roadways, digging into the walls in the way that is unnatural, and there's got to be a way we can come together and solve the problem," said Kean.

"The long-term solution is fix the S-curve," said Mezzanotte.

That's something Mezzanotte hopes Wild will take the lead on.

"Something that we need as a high level of communication, to straighten out the S-curves and straighten out Route 611," said Robert Teal, the vice chair of the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors.

The I-80/611 Delaware Water Gap Corridor includes the four-mile stretches of both roadways between the Columbia Portland and Delaware Water Gap toll bridges. I-80 is often backed up, while across the river, Route 611 has no traffic at all, since a section is closed for a rockfall mitigation project.

"611 being shut down has really created a lot of havoc," said Peter Luck, the owner of Pocono Daytripper. "It totally affects me, affects my business and everybody else that's there."

Kean says he's willing to work.

"This is a bi-state, federal issue as well, that we need to find a solution that is both rational, keep people safe," said Kean.

The coalition says more than 30 municipalities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have expressed concerns about the work and closures along the corridor. It says there have been more than 60 resolutions or letters calling for change, including one recently from Warren County.