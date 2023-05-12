A Pennsylvania man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a child.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, was sentenced to concurrent 7-year terms in New Jersey State Prison on three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for knowingly possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child, as well as to a 5-year term on a count of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Daranijo will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

The sentence follows a guilty plea as a result of an investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

The prosecutor's office says Daranijo admitted in court to sexual contact with children under the age of 13 and to possessing child sexual abuse material while a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Bernie.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson further announced that a Clinton Township man in a separate case was sentenced last week for manufacturing/filming child sexual abuse material.

Mattheu Goncalves, 24, of Clinton Township, NJ, pleaded guilty on October 21, 2022 to seconddegree manufacturing/filming child sexual abuse material for a recommended 8-year term in New Jersey State Prison, the prosecutor's office said.

On May 5, a judge sentenced Goncalves to a 6-year term at the Adult Diagnostic & Treatment Center for sex offender treatment. Upon his release, Goncalves will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life, according to the prosecutor's office.