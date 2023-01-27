LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty this week to sexual assault involving children under the age of 13, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Joshua Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for knowingly possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child, the prosecutor's office said.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Daranijo be sentenced to concurrent 7-year terms in New Jersey State Prison which, under the No Early Release Act, will require him to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to the news release.

The prosecutor's office says that upon his release, Daranijo will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

The guilty plea followed an investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Daranijo openly admitted in court to sexual contact with children under the age of 13, and to possessing child sexual abuse material, while a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Bernie, the prosecutor's office said.

Daranijo is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.