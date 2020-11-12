HARRISBURG, Pa. - Record-breaking daily case counts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are sparking a second look at a second wave.
"With case counts at 3,000, 4,000 and now 5,000 new cases per day it is more important than ever for Pennsylvanians to do their part, for Pennsylvanians to answer the call," said state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
Levine points to general community spread, and not one group of people in particular. Additional mitigation efforts, right now, are not on the top of her mind.
"I can't predict the future of what mitigation orders might be necessary at some future date. What we want to do is double down on the mitigation orders we do have in place to prevent the spread," Levine said.
Over in New Jersey, there is a similar optimistic tone.
"Today we have a much stronger testing regime in place and we have a greater ability to effectively mobilize hotspot teams and other resources," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
They said hospital systems are by no means overwhelmed, and now have better medicine and more protective equipment.
"We are prepared to fight this second wave," Murphy said.
Levine echoed the same sentiment, saying hospitals are prepared and are not overwhelmed.