WASHINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. - New paperwork shows a man charged in connection with a deadly attack in Warren County allegedly Googled information on murder scenes and tracking phones the day of the killing.
A search warrant revealed 24-year-old Kyle Kaspereen conducted those searches just hours before 84-year-old Elaine Trachin was killed inside her home in Washington Borough.
The warrant says she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Her son, who's in a wheelchair, was injured, but survived. Court paperwork says he had a garbage bag duct-taped over his head and upper body, and his hands were duct-taped to his wheelchair.
Authorities say Kaspereen had been in talks with the son about buying a motorcycle from him.
They say they caught him deleting texts from his phone when questioned about the killing last week.