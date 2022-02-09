Parents and other members of the community are looking at the superintendent situation in two separate lights.
One being a positive change for the school district. But the other, feeling they don't want to to be left in the dark any longer.
"When it comes to terms and conditions of employment, there's a lot of things that publicly cant be shared," commented a school board member.
Parents within the Lopatcong School District feel as if they've been left in the dark, noting the swift superintendent change.
The board approved interim superintendent Gary McCartney.
"I know from the paper we've fallen into some difficulty, some disagreements, and that's not unusual for there to be differences," McCartney stated. "And while that's not the problem, the real problem is how to fix things and how to we make sure we work never to lose sight of our mission statement because that's why we are all here."
McCartney is replacing Debra Mecora, who had been the subject of complaints.
News about her disapproval came to light after the Lopatcong Education Association publicly came out against her management of the district.
"Our kids lose out. They lose out in fun an learning. She took away our library. She installed the leader in me program which she has brought to every school district which is a very controversial and very expensive program."
Parents came donning shirts with the message: truth matters.
Many are happy with the actions taken against the former superintendent, though many are still not satisfied.
"There's been no apology to our teachers and staff who have been operating in a terrible environment for years, and they've been doing a great job," commented one parent, Breanna Sweeney.
Many are hopeful Mccartney- a veteran educator for 5 decades- can hit the ground running.
The school board has again made it clear they can't comment on Mercora's employment.
Although, a message shared by the LEA in December accused Mercora of creating a hostile work environment and using shameful, demeaning behavior which went on to supposedly cause several educators to quit.