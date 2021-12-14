PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Parents and teachers say they plan to air their grievances about the Lopatcong superintendent at the school board meeting Tuesday night. It comes after a scathing letter by the teachers' union alleged a hostile work environment, and a quick response by the board called that a character assassination.
"There's no crafts," said Cara Salaki, a parent of students in the Lopatcong School District. "There are no decorations. She took away our libraries. She claims there are things coming. They're always coming. They never come."
"I walk into my son's classroom and I notice that there was no books," said LeeAnn Alves, another parent in the district, who has also been an educator elsewhere for 18 years. "I am absolutely considering not sending my son back."
Parents and teachers are fired up.
The teachers' union claims in a letter "shameful, demeaning behavior" by superintendent Dr. Debra Mercora has made six teachers leave this calendar year, not for other careers, but for other districts.
"We also have staff that retired earlier than they would like because of the work environment," said Sonnie Hall, a fifth-grade teacher at Lopatcong Middle School and the president of the Lopatcong Education Association.
Hall says she and her colleagues have been subject to yelling, threats, gossip, and belittlement.
"We just want our voices heard," said Hall. "We just want people to listen and we are not lying about anything, and hopefully the truth will come out and no matter what, we are going to do our jobs as teachers."
WFMZ reached out to all of the board members and the superintendent for interviews Tuesday.
We received a statement from the board, which vigorously defends Mercora. It referenced the letter as "false and inflammatory rhetoric, spread on social media with an apparent goal of destroying the career and reputation of another lifelong and dedicated educator."
It said the union rejected an invitation to sit down and work toward solutions, and that this is the first time board members are hearing of these specific concerns.
What they claim they last were made aware of: some teachers upset that Mercora said don't use personal phones in class or leave students unattended. The board then pointed out the superintendent's achievements, involving increasing support for special education and creating and implementing a STEAM curriculum.
"I walked into the school building and I saw glaring white walls everywhere. There was nothing warm, nothing nurturing, which is not indicative of that building throughout the years," said Alves.
"There has never been progress, communication," said Salaki. "I feel that it's time to step up and fight back, because those are my kids in there and it's not safe."
"The union just wants to come to work feeling they are treated with dignity, with respect," said Hall. "We want a healthy work environment."
The board ended its statement by saying, "We again invite the LEA to sit down and work through their concerns with us. If the LEA chooses instead to continue its public misinformation campaign, failing to respect the legal process they themselves initiated or the reputation of our educational leader, the Board is prepared to vigorously defend the claims and address the foul play and unfair practices exhibited."
Tuesday's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the middle school. The agenda notes there is one hour for public comment.