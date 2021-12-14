Lopatcong School District's superintendent, Dr. Debra Mercora, is in hot water after the Lopatcong Education Association, the union that represents the teachers, publicly made statements regarding her management of the district.

The union is claiming she belittles, threatens, and is unprofessional to staff.

"We deserve to have dignity and respect. We give that. We would like that in return," said Sonnie Hall, a fifth-grade teacher at Lopatcong Middle School and the president of the Lopatcong Education Association.

Mercora spent the first half of Tuesday's board meeting talking about 2019 observations. She touted the district's professional development.

"We wanted to make sure we gave the teachers the materials and support," Mercora said.

But the teacher's union say teachers are not given support and parents say they realize it, voicing their concerns to the board. Some are even threatening to pull their kids from the district.

"My kids come home and they love their teachers and they hate the school," one parent said.

But the board is sticking by Mercora.

In a statement released before the meeting, the board said this "false and inflammatory rhetoric, spread on social media with an apparent goal of destroying the career and reputation of another lifelong and dedicated educator, does not reflect the professionalism, or dignity, we have learned to expect within our educational community."

The board acknowledged there have been issues brought to their attention regarding Mercora, such as her no cell phone policy for teachers in class to forbidding teachers from leaving kids unattended in classrooms.

The school board says they would like to sit down with the union to work through their concerns.

