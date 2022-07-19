PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – An amendment to Phillipsburg's vehicles and traffic ordinance was highly debated at town council's Tuesday night meeting, even though the topic was not listed on the agenda.
During public comment, business owners and members of the public voiced confusion over where to park, time-restricted parking, and the cost.
An amendment to the ordinance was first read in 2017, and included parking and traffic regulations for the Riverside Way lot. It specified a 30-minute time limit on Riverside Way parking spots numbered three to 13.
At a second reading of the amended ordinance in the same year, the ordinance was changed to include requirements for individuals to pay a fee per vehicle. It stated the Market Street lot, Transit lot, and Riverside Way lot will operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with a normal rate of 25 cents per 15 minutes. For special events, vehicle operators are charged a $10 flat rate.
At town council's March 22 meeting of this year, councilmembers voted 3-2 to amend the vehicles and traffic ordinance to clarify the hours of the lots and the hours subject to paid parking.
Councilman Randy Piazza Jr. and Peter Marino voted against the amendment. Piazza stated he was wholeheartedly against this from the beginning.
"Our ordinance went into effect right away," Piazza said. "Passes should have been issued to businesses the next day. Rules should have been outlined."
Piazza said there were rules outlined by the town, but they were not followed.
"I think tickets should be forgiven and refunded from anytime from March until now," he said. "That's when people became confused, and we didn't know how to enforce this."
Councilman Peter Marino called for a forensic audit of parking in all of Phillipsburg, saying the ordinance is not fair to businesspeople, customers or anyone.
Marino suggested suspending all paid parking until either an audit was complete or a clearer ordinance went into effect.
One business owner exclaimed she and her coworkers utilized the business parking passes they were given, but still received tickets in violation.
"Our clerk inadvertently gave out those passes, and it was done in error," Council President Harry Wyant responded.
Wyant added that while he has talked to the police chief about not handing out tickets, Mayor Todd Tersigni will address the topic again Wednesday and issue a memo requesting those with parking passes not receive tickets.
"People shouldn't have to pay while we fix these issues," Piazza said. "We can help businesses to succeed instead of hindering them."
Piazza said if the town had direction on the purpose of the parking ordinance, it would help set the rules. For example, there should be clarity about whether to enforce it as a means of new revenue or as a means to focus on out-of-town tourists.
If it falls on the latter, Piazza suggested a validation system in which anyone who spends money at local businesses should be able to park for free.
"They spend money in Phillipsburg to keep downtown flourishing," he said. "In the meantime, people shouldn't be punished for our inability to enforce our rules."
Wyant said the ordinance will be readdressed at some point in September.