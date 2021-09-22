PennEast Pipeline is rethinking its plans to seize land in New Jersey for a massive natural gas pipeline.
The company has worked out a deal with the state.
PennEast has dropped plans to use eminent domain to seize state-owned land, including in Hunterdon County, for the 116-mile natural gas pipeline, which would begin in Luzerne County in Pennsylvania.
But, PennEast says, it's not abandoning the project, and may restart the legal proceedings down the road.
PennEast had a similar response when it announced last month that it dropped eminent domain proceedings against 70 property owners in Pennsylvania.