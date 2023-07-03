FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Fireworks are already popping on the eve of the Fourth of July, including in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
The fireworks concluded an Independence Day celebration.
The event featured a DJ, ice cream truck, and live entertainment.
