PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Michael Perrucci of Peron Development came to Phillipsburg Town Council Tuesday night with ideas for a residential project along the town's riverfront.
The development would run parallel to North Main Street, north of the Northampton Street Bridge, in the space that is currently the Riverside Way parking lot.
It would be six stories total, with 144 apartments on the top four levels and two levels of parking. By elevating the residential spaces, he said, the design would limit the risk of damage in case of flood.
However, he said, to make the site viable, it would need a second entrance along North Main Street.
"No developer could build this site out with only one entrance," Perrucci said. "You can't have traffic come out at the bridge."
The difficulty of turning left out of the entrance onto Union Square would make it a hard sell to prospective residents, he said, many of whom he imagined might be heading to Route 22.
Perrucci said it would fall to the town to secure rights-of-way from the Delaware River Joint Bridge Commission and Norfolk Southern to allow a second entrance.
"There's a whole lot of things you guys can do," he said, "but you have to do it."
He said that the view of the water and easy access to the Route 22-Interstate 78 corridor make the site a good one for luxury apartments. In turn, he said, having people with disposable income would be a boon to downtown businesses.
"They want to be able to walk out, see a nice café, have a cup of coffee," he said, and enjoy local dining and shopping.
"I think Phillipsburg has enough affordable houses," Perrucci added. "You need to bring in people with higher incomes — you need a mix of people."
While the concept is still in its early stages, Perrucci said that if it were to move ahead, he would likely partner with Jim Petrucci, of JG Petrucci Company Inc. in Asbury, and be open to expanding the scope of the project.
"It's a good site," he said. "We might go bigger if there's demand."