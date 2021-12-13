PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Monday night adjusted its December schedule to allow time to override a possible mayoral veto of an ordinance to add an industrial use to the town's riverfront redevelopment plan.
Council rescheduled its Dec. 21 meeting to Dec. 20, when it will vote on the second and final reading of an ordinance to rezone a part of District 5 along the Delaware River.
Council also added a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, in case it needs to consider an override of veto by Mayor Todd Tersigni. A supermajority of council is needed to override a mayoral veto.
By moving its next meeting to Dec. 20, council provided itself the time to legally advertise the special meeting on Dec. 31.
At its Nov. 23 meeting, council voted to approve for the second time the first reading of the ordinance. The ordinance, which is being challenged in state court by a group of residents and opposed by several civic organizations, was actually passed this spring.
The revote was needed to address and eliminate allegations raised in the lawsuit about the validity of the ordinance, specifically claims of procedural irregularities and conflicts of interest.
Along Howard Street east of Union Square, District 5 currently allows mid- and low-rise residential units, retail establishments, cultural and educational sites and parks and recreation.
Peron Development is planning a warehouse or industrial building at 170 Howard St. in District 5.
In requesting the schedule adjustments, Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr. said council should own the rezoning process. Three new members of council will be seated in January.
Several residents voiced their opposition to the proposed warehouse, with one person suggesting that Piazza was scheduling the Dec. 31 meeting in order to secure passage of the ordinance before the new council takes over.
Piazza reminded the residents that he will still be on council, serving with the three new members.
Council Vice President Robert Fulper said that the warehouse proposal is still in its infancy and that the developer has to meet a list of requirements before the project can proceed.
A Howard Street thruway, to alleviate truck traffic on McKeen Street, also has to be negotiated between the developer and the neighboring property owner, Fulper noted.
Acknowledging that emotions are running high on the warehouse issue, Fulper said the project could still die.
Also during Monday's meeting, council discussed how it might address allegations of harassment made by town employees.