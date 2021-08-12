PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the Phillipsburg Antique Market admits you can buy everything you need online, but he's working to create a unique shopping experience that can only be appreciated in-person.
Repurposing shipping containers is a huge trend lately. They're being transformed into all different things, like homes and pools.
Now, Phillipsburg Antique Mall owner Daniel Risis plans to use them as the foundation for an outdoor flea market.
"Kind of what they said in Field of Dreams," said Risis. "If you build it, they will come."
Phillipsburg Antique Mall is already home to 50 local vendors, but Risis wants to expand it outside.
"If we can do our part in using some garbage that pretty much is sitting and rotting in the ports and make it a space where people make money, where they can bring their families, where they can have an experience that doesn't require their kids to be glued to an iPad, well that's a positive thing," said Risis.
It's a novel idea Risis says he's willing to take time for to get right.
"The first phase is going to be the parking lot and multiple containers," said Risis. "The second phase is going to be the food and a general farmers' market. The third phase will be the stacked containers and an indoor cafeteria area."
Risis will soon be applying for temporary permits for a soft opening this fall.
In order to do a full grand opening in the spring, he will need various approvals from the town.
"We're going to have to go through a zoning process in order to allow this market to expand and to facilitate for street parking," said Risis.
The space on Anderson Street that used to be abandoned doesn't neighbor any homes, though a school is down the road.
"I know that this market is the best thing for this area because it will bring jobs," said Risis. "By bringing traffic, you'll increase the safety of this area."
Risis also owns Toby's Cup, which is a staple of Phillipsburg, and his family owns a chain of pawn shops.
"I already know that we have a core, loyal antique customer base and that is who we are going to be catering in the beginning and hopefully we are able to show the entire Lehigh Valley that this place you can get organic foods," said Risis. "You can get the local farmers stuff. You can get homemade goods."
Risis will present more renderings to local officials in the coming months.