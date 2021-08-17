PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution awarding a $2.4 million bid to restore the municipal swimming pool in Walters Park.
The bid from Oak Ridge-based pool construction and restoration company All State Technology Inc. was the lowest received, but it came in about $500,000 higher than what was projected earlier this year.
Donald Kophazy, town recreation superintendent, noted the cost of construction materials has risen significantly since June when council introduced plans to build a new pool to replace the current pool, which is about 65 years old and beyond repair.
Council President Frank McVey said he supported awarding the bid now, instead of waiting and risking adding another $500,000 to the cost of the project.
To fund the pool, council has reallocated unused bond money that was taken out last year for the armory project, which never came to fruition. It will supplement the additional funding with open space funds.
The pool project is expected to be finished in May 2022.