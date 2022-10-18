PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Parking yet again was a hot topic of discussion Tuesday night, as Phillipsburg Town Council held the first reading of an ordinance that amends a portion of the town's vehicles and traffic code related to parking lots.

The issue is one of high debate among Phillipsburg residents, some of whom wish the town would revert to a previous policy whereby residents could buy a parking pass that would take the place of paying metered parking fees.

Instead, council hopes the new parking policies will allow for additional revenue for the town. Previously, the town wasn't collecting such revenue as it should have been, said Council Vice President Lee Clark.

Additionally, council added two amendments to the ordinance, the first of which would allow for a $100 sportsman's pass offered to anglers who park their trailers at the Riverside Way parking lot.

The second amendment calls for waiving parking fees for anglers participating in the town's annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest, which usually takes place over the course of four days in April. The amendment declares the shad tournament a yearly special event for which parking fees are waived.

Earlier this week, the organizers of the tournament took to social media to suggest that it may relocate the annual event if Phillipsburg imposes parking fees for participants. The ordinance originally proposed a minimum rate of $10 for up to four hours of boat and trailing parking in the Riverside Way lot, and $20 for more than four hours.

An amendment to the ordinance was first read in 2017 and included parking and traffic regulations for the lot. It specified a 30-minute time limit on parking spots numbered three to 13.

This year, an amendment to the ordinance provided 12 reserved parking spaces for local business employees abutting the Riverside Way lot. The amendment outlined the issuance of business placards and the creation of 11 30-minute free parking spaces and 100 metered parking spaces, of which 10 are designated for boat trailer parking.

At town council's March 22 meeting, councilmembers voted 3-2 to amend the ordinance to clarify the hours of the lots and the hours subject to paid parking. It stated the lots are open 24 hours a day and subject to parking fees from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costs incurred will include $1 for the first hour and 25 cents per 15 minutes after that. For special events, the cost will increase to a $10 flat rate.