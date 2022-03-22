PHILLIPSBURG, NJ. – Phillipsburg Town Council would like to put an increase in library funding on the ballot for the fall election.
This year's proposed budget would allocate unused funds from other municipal departments to help fund the library, but Councilman Randy Piazza said that approach should only be a short-term solution.
"There's a reason we have a library tax," he said, and if it needs to be increased to meet funding needs, "It should go out to referendum because that's the proper way to do it."
Council plans to invite the library board to join its April 12 work session and hopes to come up with a budget and proposed tax increase so it can begin drafting a referendum question for November.
Anti-nepotism ordinance
Council also introduced an anti-nepotism ordinance, which would prohibit the hiring of anyone related to either an elected official or a town employee in a supervisory position.
The ordinance would not apply to unpaid appointments to board and committees, though Council Vice President Lee Clark said he'd like the council to consider including those in the future.
"Even though these positions aren't paid," he said, "they do hold a certain amount of power."
Waterfront redevelopment
Piazza asked council attorney Richard Wenner to draft a resolution formally voiding the town's waterfront redevelopment agreement with Stateliner United.
The developer missed an important deadline for the plan in January, and, according to Mayor Todd Tersigni, has not been in contact with town officials for some time. The resolution will likely have its first reading at council's first meeting in April.