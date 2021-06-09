BELVIDERE, N.J. - A longtime Phillipsburg police officer is behind bars amid accusations of sexual misconduct.
Ofc. William Lance, 50, was charged with second-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact after an investigation of a 2019 incident, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office.
A woman reported that in August 2019, Lance called her over to his patrol car while at Wawa, officials said. When she looked into the driver's side window, Lance exposed himself and grabbed the woman's arm and put her hand on his genitals, according to the police paperwork.
He then told her not to tell anyone, officials said.
A witness in the woman's car corroborated the account of the incident, officials said.
The Warren County prosecutor's office investigated and filed charges Tuesday after the victim made a social media post about the officer, authorities said.
Lance is being held at the Somerset County Correctional Center pending his first court appearance. Second-degree offenses carry a maximum of 10 years in state prison, and an official misconduct charge has a mandatory 5-year period of parole ineligibility, officials said.