PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Picture Phillipsburg's riverfront as an entertainment destination. That's what developer Rathi Niyogi sees when he looks across the river from Easton.
Niyogi, one of the principals of Stateliner United LLC, presented the company's $80 million proposal to transform Phillipsburg's waterfront at a town council meeting Tuesday night.
The plan would include a hotel, retail space, and an outdoor concert venue.
Council Vice President Frank McVey said several developers have expressed interest in the area over the years. This plan was met with unanimous council approval.
"This plan with Stateliner United was so comprehensive, and it was so drilled down...it was probably the best four hours read I've ever had. And if I had to read it again, I would. It's exciting," McVey said.
McVey said the town will start by selling a two-acre lot to Stateliner United to begin development.
Rathi Niyogi says the master plan includes acquiring adjacent land.
At Tuesday's meeting, Philipsburg's attorney received council approval to review the consideration of eminent domain.
"The idea really is to drive economic development. We don't want this to be self-contained and have people stay here. We want them to explore the rest of Phillipsburg and drive opportunities up that way and that way," Niyogi said.
McVey said he'd like to see Phillipsburg attract visitors like downtown Easton does and with that, more businesses and restaurants.
He believes it's possible if the Stateliner United project can move forward.
"This is a game changer for Philllipsburg," McVey said.