PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council approved for the second time an ordinance to add an industrial use to a portion of the town's riverfront redevelopment plan.
Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night on the ordinance's first reading.
The ordinance, which is being challenged in state court by a group of residents and opposed by several civic organizations, was actually passed this spring.
But council started the process over again Tuesday night. Town attorney Richard Wenner said the revote was needed to address and eliminate allegations raised in the lawsuit about the validity of the ordinance, specifically claims of procedural irregularities and conflicts of interest.
According to the lawsuit, filed in July in New Jersey Superior Court after council passed the second and final reading of the ordinance in May, rezoning a part of District 5 along the Delaware River violates the town’s master plan and “constitutes arbitrary and capricious decision-making. The vote to approve this ordinance was affected by conflicts of interest.”
Town council is named as the defendant in the suit.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they believe that one or more members of council have been represented by lawyers in the Florio Perrucci Steinhardt Cappelli, Tipton & Taylor law firm. Michael Perrucci is identified on the firm’s website as the owner of Peron Construction, which owns property in the riverfront, the suit says.
During a Zoom meeting on Monday night, Phillipsburg’s Land Use Board postponed until Jan. 6 a public hearing on Peron Development’s plans for a warehouse or industrial building at 170 Howard St. Peron requested the delay. Residents attending the meeting said the proposal would adversely affect the quality of life in Phillipsburg.
Along Howard Street east of Union Square, District 5 currently allows mid- and low-rise residential units, retail establishments, cultural and educational sites and parks and recreation.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, resident David Morrisette, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, said the move to rezone the area “is bad for Phillipsburg” and runs contrary to what people want to see along the Delaware River. He said a warehouse would add unwanted truck traffic in Phillipsburg.
Council member Danielle DeGerolamo, who originally opposed the rezoning ordinance over concerns that trucks traveling to and from warehouses will overwhelm streets, said her recent conversations with the developer about her objections changed her mind.
She said the developer, in good faith, addressed her concerns about recreation and the cost of roadwork associated with the warehouse project.
"I commend them for addressing my major concerns,” said DeGerolamo, adding that her yes vote was still conditional but a change from her previous “hard no.”
“I don’t often change my mind, by the way,” she said.
Council member Harry Wyant Jr., the lone dissenter, expressed again his concerns over the potential for increased traffic from trucks entering Main Street from McKeen Street.
Discussions about redeveloping the downtown riverfront area have been under way for more than a decade.
Last year, developer Stateliner United LLC presented an $80 million plan to transform the town’s waterfront area along Main Street and Union Square. Plans called for residential apartment units, a hotel, retail space and an outdoor concert venue.