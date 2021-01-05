PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. – During its annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday night, Phillipsburg Town Council changed its leadership, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision.
By a 3-2 vote, council elected Frank McVey, who had served as vice president, as its president, succeeding Randy Piazza Jr.
Councilmembers Danielle DeGerolamo and Harry Wyant cast the dissenting votes. Wyant nominated DeGerolamo for president, but his motion was not seconded.
By unanimous vote, councilmember Robert Fulper was elected as vice president. DeGerolamo nominated Wyant for the post, but he declined.
McVey said he was neither surprised nor offended by the split vote on the all-Republican council, noting that each councilmember brings a diverse style and expertise to his or her position and, as a whole, they support a common goal of maintaining flat taxes and revitalizing the town. “How boring it would be” if every vote was 5-0, he said.
As McVey took the gavel, it became clear that council’s way of doing business will change.
During the consent agenda, which included a resolution establishing the 2021 meeting schedule, DeGerolamo questioned the absence of council work sessions.
McVey said he was confident council can do without them by having the business administrator work out much of the town’s business.
Without work sessions, DeGerolamo said council can’t discuss issues in advance, to save time during regular business meetings, and noted that the business administrator does not determine ordinances.
Wyant said work sessions have always been held and are needed for the entire council to stay informed.
Piazza said he has observed other municipalities that do without work sessions and the council meetings last only a half hour. Offering a compromise, Fulper suggested that work sessions can be scheduled in the future.
The resolution approving the meeting schedule was ultimately passed by a 4-1 vote, with Wyant dissenting.
In other procedural matters, McVey said he and Fulper met with Mayor Todd Tersigni and requested that he submit his report to council on the close of business on the Friday before council meets.
The request was not to edit the report in any way, McVey noted, but to see what council would be hearing and avoid the kind of “uncomfortable moments” when the mayor’s report was read during council meetings under the previous administration.
McVey also encouraged the public to reach out by email to councilmembers or council as a whole to ask questions, even though the public comment sections on the agenda will remain.
There are two areas on each agenda for the public to address council: agenda items and public petitions. The public has three minutes to address council.