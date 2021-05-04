PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – By a 3-2 vote, Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution directing the Phillipsburg Free Public Library Board of Trustees to return to the town a $160,000 surplus to be used for tax relief.
Members of council indicated that the $160,000 in unrestricted funds — part of a $446,000 surplus — were recently discovered and owed to the town under state law.
Councilmembers Harry Wyant and Danielle DeGerolamo voted against the resolution. Wyant requested that council pull the resolution from the agenda, saying that the money had been donated to the library for various uses and that council did not have the right to take the funds.
Members of the library's board of trustees, library supporters and others asked council to vote down the resolution, saying the library uses its funding to provide a needed community hub that goes beyond books.
Before the vote, Aimee Meisner, a member of the trustees, said the library is always fighting for its future and now council "is asking us to relinquish funds."
Library Board of Trustees President Edward Bullock said three part-time employees have been laid off and he asked for funding to keep them on staff.
David Krolak, library director, said the resolution was an attack on the library.
Jessie Bacho, president of the Friends of Phillipsburg Free Public Library, asked council to defeat the resolution, noting that the library has to constantly prove its value to the community and fight for its existence. Rather than looking to library's centennial in 2023, it's facing furloughs, she said.
Councilmember Randy Piazza Jr., who voted for the resolution, said he agreed that the library provides more than books. However, he noted that its funds could be spent more wisely while still providing quality service to residents.
Council Vice President Robert Fulper said he had no choice but to support the resolution, per state law, and expressed shock that no one at the library informed the town that the surplus existed. He accused Krolak of waging a disinformation campaign against council.
No one wanted to take money away from the library, Fulper said later in the meeting. However, he said, "the statute is clear."
Council President Frank McVey noted that councilmembers and the mayor agreed to cut their salaries by 10% and provide that money to the library, only to discover the unrestricted funds sitting in an unnoticed account. Phillipsburg placed $555,180 in its 2021 budget for the library, even as other municipal departments face financial need, he said.
McVey said the town struggles to fund critical services with its $19 million budget, only to discover an account with money that's owed to the town.
The resolution is the law, he said, adding that the library has a mismanagement problem.
Industrial use on the riverfront
In other news, council voted 3-2 to pass the final reading of an ordinance that would add an industrial use to a portion of the town's riverfront redevelopment plan.
The ordinance amends the town's zoning to change District 5 of the redevelopment plan from residential to industrial as recommended by the Land Use board. Along Howard Street east of Union Square, District 5 currently allows mid- and low-rise residential units, retail establishments, cultural and educational sites, and parks and recreation.
Councilmembers Wyant and DeGerolamo voted against the ordinance. Both have indicated that they don't want to see warehouse development along the Delaware River.
Piazza noted that other uses, such as light industrial, could be considered for that area.
McVey announced at the close of the meeting that council will return to live meetings next month, starting with its second meeting in June. The meeting will be held at the band shell at Walters Park.