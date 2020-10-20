PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night voted to create the position of public safety director.
At the urging of council Vice President Frank McVey, council voted 4-1, with council member Harry Wyant dissenting, to establish the unfunded position.
McVey said the town needs a public safety director to oversee police and fire department functions and EMS, as well as coordinate COVID-19 protocols. McVey encouraged Mayor Todd Tersigni to support the position.
The new position would report to the business administrator, and the police and fire chiefs and EMS would report to the public safety director.
He also noted that the town needs diversity and said that the position should be filled by a woman to create more diversity in the town’s administration, something he said the current administration is lacking.
“It’s time for Phillipsburg to get on board and move into the 21st century,” said McVey, adding that he has never seen a female officer in the police department since moving to Phillipsburg in 1972. “It’s about time” that Phillipsburg embraces the position and establishes its leadership in Warren County and New Jersey.
Wyant said he did not disagree with McVey on the need for diversity. However, he said the town is already down one police officer and that position needs to be filled before establishing a public safety director position.
Council member Robert Fulper said McVey, who served as a New Jersey State Police captain, is the most qualified person to recommend the creation of a public safety director position.
Earlier in the meeting, after police Chief Robert Stettner delivered his monthly report, Fulper asked him if he was aware of gang-related graffiti at a former Norton Partnership property on Marshall Street. The chief said he was not aware of it.
Fulper said later in the meeting that was one example of why a public safety officer is needed.
“If any town in the Lehigh Valley is in need of a qualified professional public safety director, it is Phillipsburg,” McVey said after the meeting.
In other administrative matters, council discussed eliminating benefits for all elected officials who work fewer than 35 hours a week. The move could affect the mayor, whose hours may be reduced with the start of the town’s new business administrator, Robert Bengivenga Jr.
Wyant said council would be “treading on dangerous territory” by taking away the mayor’s benefits and would oppose the move.
Council President Randy Piazza Jr. and Fulper expressed a willingness to study how other towns handle benefits for elected officials. McVey noted that the previous mayor, Stephen Ellis, opted not to receive benefits while Tersigni has performed his duties “admirably” until Bengivenga was hired. Now is the time to save town money, especially during COVID-19 and budgetary uncertainties, “and I know the mayor would whole heartedly agree,” he said.