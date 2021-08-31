PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The head of Phillipsburg Town Council is stepping down.
Frank McVey announced his resignation, effective immediately, in a message Tuesday morning.
He also said he will not be seeking reelection in the fall.
"It is unfortunate, but necessary, that I need to take these steps in order to do what is best for my family and professionally," he said in the email.
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after McVey was charged with false public alarms after calling 911 and requesting a "welfare check" on the town's mayor and police chief, authorities said.
McVey had filed an Open Public Records Act request, then hours later sent an email to a number of Phillipsburg Town employees demanding a response, the Warren County prosecutor's office said.
McVey, apparently upset the request wasn't immediately acted upon, then called 911 and requested a welfare check on the mayor and police chief, since he had not heard from them in "12 hours," then began discussing their salaries, authorities said.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.