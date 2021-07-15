EASTON, Pa. - People who live in Easton are worried about a potential development project ruining their view of the Delaware River. But some Phillipsburg town leaders say the rumors about what's being considered are simply wrong.
Easton residents are sharing concerns about a so-called more than 500,000-square-foot warehouse project, and the hundreds of truck parking spaces that could come along with it.
They asked the city's mayor and council to take a stand against this at Wednesday night's meeting.
But Phillipsburg Council President Frank McVey has been in touch with the developers.
He says people are upset about renderings that got out that aren't even close to what's actually being considered.
"The conceptual drawing that was floated out there is nothing more than a conceptual drawing," said McVey. "It did not come before council."
That means no trucks or warehouse taking over Easton's view, according to McVey.
69 News knows the developer owns 31 acres in Phillipsburg, and council members recently voted to rezone that area as industrial.
However, McVey says the land in question for this project isn't on the waterfront.
It's surrounded by warehouses, and is near Phillipsburg's Delaware River Park.
The drawings suggested the park would part of the project, but McVey says it's not, since the town doesn't plan on selling it.
"We have a great understanding that that land is going to remain in Phillipsburg's hands, and it's going to remain Green Acres and it's going to remain parks and recreation," said McVey.
69 News asked the mayor about all of this, who told us he was limited on what he could say at this point.
"It's in the infancy stage," Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni said about the project. "It has to go in front of the council. It has to go in front of the land use board."
Developers are supposed to publicly present exactly what they'd like to do with the land soon, as early as Tuesday.
"It's good for Phillipsburg and it's good for the Lehigh Valley," said McVey.
McVey also says the developer is a fan of trails and is going to work with the town to be sure that whatever is proposed works well with its trails and rails program.