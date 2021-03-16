PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council will meet over a police personnel matter after a councilmember raised concerns about a general order that appears to restrict police officers from interacting with public officials.
During council's meeting Tuesday night, Vice President Robert Fulper made a motion to form an ad hoc committee to investigate police Chief Robert Stettner, who issued a general order on Oct. 8 which restricts officers from communicating with public officials in reference to town or police matters without his permission.
"If solicited by a public official about police or town business, you shall professionally remove yourself from the conversation and report the incident to your immediate supervisor," the order says. "If you are unable to remove yourself from the conversation, you shall contact your immediate supervisor for assistance."
Council tabled Fulper's motion, agreeing it was best to take up the matter as a personnel discussion with Mayor Todd Tersigni, whose office oversees the police department.
Before the motion was tabled, Fulper questioned Tersigni about his familiarity with the general order and his awareness of police issues with public officials. The mayor said he had no knowledge of the order but acknowledged that a decision on a grievance is expected to be made next Monday.
Fulper noted that he was contacted March 2 by an attorney from the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, the union that represents Phillipsburg police. The attorney, Fulper said, expressed concern over the general order and a police officer who allegedly violated it during an event held by Fulper and council President Frank McVey regarding the rezoning of the industrial zone on Howard Street.
Fulper, saying the order is a cause for a concern and should alarm everyone in Phillipsburg, asked why the police chief is trying to limit contact between police and public officials. By the way it's written, the general order pits police against public officials and restricts the rights of police, he said, adding that openness and transparency are what make government work.
At one point, Richard Wenner, town attorney, cautioned Fulper, saying he was starting to enter into a personnel matter.
Later in the meeting, councilmember Randy Piazza Jr. said he saw no purpose in the order. He said police learn about the community by making small talk with town officials and expressed an interest in learning why the order was issued.
Rent control discussions return
Council voted to reintroduce the 2019 rent control ordinance, which would have capped rent increases at 3% a year for occupied housing units and established a three-member rent leveling board to mediate and grant rental increases and decreases as well as keep records.
The ordinance was vetoed in October 2019 by then-Mayor Stephen Ellis. Council failed to override his veto at that time.
McVey asked council to take another look at the ordinance, noting that job and income loss have worsened during the pandemic and rising rent is beyond the means of many residents.
Citizens Advisory Panel
Fulper received council's support to start forming a Citizens Advisory Panel for Inclusion and Diversity in partnership with the NAACP.
"It's about time we start viewing all human beings equally regardless of their skin color, socioeconomic status, or religious backgrounds," Fulper said.
An exploratory subcommittee will be formed first, followed by the creation of a full committee with appointment members.
"While our panel will not eliminate every issue our town faces, it will work to enhance the quality of life and cultivate relationships amongst our entire community," added Fulper.
Police body cameras
Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that will authorize $79,000 to purchase body cameras and mobile video recorders for police officers. Council's action follows bills signed into law late last year by Gov. Phil Murphy mandating that all New Jersey police officers wear body cameras.
McVey said the equipment is needed.