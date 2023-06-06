PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – By a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, Phillipsburg Town Council turned down a request for a sidewalk waiver filed by the town’s McDonald’s franchise.

The franchise, located at 660 Memorial Parkway, sits along a busy area of Route 22 currently without a sidewalk. The adjacent lot at 680 Memorial Parkway – where Ahart’s Market once stood that is now being transformed into an Arby’s and a Popeyes – also lacks a sidewalk at its intersection with the McDonald’s property.

According to town engineer Tim O’Brien, 13.2% of Phillipsburg residents do not have access to cars and other vehicles, meaning the lack of a sidewalk along Route 22 poses safety hazards for pedestrians trying to go to the McDonald’s.

O’Brien said that McDonald’s should be responsible for building ADA-compliant sidewalks along the property line in accordance with township requirements. He recommended that the council members deny the restaurant’s request for a waiver.

But McDonald’s, which was represented by attorney CherylLynn Walters and engineer Mike Jeitner of Bohler Engineering, argued that constructing the sidewalk would unfairly cost the location’s franchise owner between $40,000 and $50,000.

“The franchisee [who] owns this site pays for the cost of all this,” Walter told the council members. “What we’re being asked to do is spend an additional $40,000 to $50,000 on sidewalks.”

Jeitner noted that about 80% of the franchise’s total business comes from drive-thru customers, as opposed to dine-in customers or pedestrians. He also expressed concern about the potential impact of constructing sidewalks to the trees along the 660-680 Memorial Parkway property line.

The council members unanimously rejected McDonald’s waiver request after a brief discussion, with council vice president Lee Clark emphasizing his concerns for the safety of pedestrians along Route 22.

“Of course I never want to put an undue burden on any business in town, but this is for residents’ safety,” Clark said. “As someone who has walked along [Route] 22... it is a terrifying experience, especially if you’re not used to it.”

Clark also noted that O’Brien and Jeitner reached different conclusions about the feasibility of constructing sidewalks along the slope that marks the 660-680 Memorial Parkway property line.

“We have an engineer here saying that it’s workable [and] an engineer here saying that it’s not,” Clark said. “I’m going to go with the town engineer on this, because I’ve gone with him on everything else and he’s yet to be wrong.”

Council president Harry Wyant and council members Keith Kennedy and Randy Piaza joined Clark in voting to reject McDonald’s request. Council member Peter Marino was absent from the meeting.

Discussion about proposed sidewalks along Marshall Road – to the south of the McDonald’s property – will continue at the Phillipsburg Town Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, July 18.