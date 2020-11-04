PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night voted 4-1 to indefinitely table an ordinance that would create the position of public safety director.
Council member Robert Fulper, a supporter of the position, made the motion when it became apparent that there were not enough votes on council to override what he predicted would be a mayoral veto of the ordinance.
Council Vice President Frank McVey, who urged council at its Oct. 20 meeting to establish the position, cast the dissenting vote to table the ordinance.
McVey, who served as a New Jersey State Police captain, has said the town needs a public safety director to oversee police, fire and EMS functions, as well as coordinate COVID-19 protocols.
He encouraged Mayor Todd Tersigni to support the position. Police and fire chiefs as well as EMS would report to the public safety director, and the public safety director would report to the business administrator.
Council member Harry Wyant Jr., recalling when the position was broached when he served as mayor, questioned the need for a public safety director, which he said is powerless to instruct police and wields no police power. The only thing the public safety director can do is prepare budgets, he said.
“I don’t know why we’re going here,” Wyant said, adding that Phillipsburg has a competent police and fire chief and that the mayor fulfills the role of public safety director. “We’re not going to substitute the police chief with a public safety director. So I oppose this.”
In researching the need for the position, council member Danielle DeGerolamo said she reached out to other counties, spoke to the police and fire chief and was in contact with the emergency squad. She noted that only 20 municipalities in New Jersey have such a position and they’re each over 50,000 in population.
A proponent of smaller government, DeGerolamo expressed doubt that the town’s budget could support the position and said the new business administrator has the oversight for fiscal matters related to emergency services. She said she stands by the fire department and emergency squad and is “a big fan of the police department.”
“I am not in favor of this ordinance,” DeGerolamo said.
Fulper, however, said he feels Phillipsburg needs the position to serve as an information conduit between town government and the police department.
He cited a long record of not getting basic answers from police administration to help council address concerns and inquiries it receives from residents.
“The process is broken and the chain of communication is backwards,” said Fulper, who credited the town’s police officers for their hard work and professionalism but faulted the administration as “the weak link.” A public safety director “would bridge this gap,” Fulper said.
He said that the Phillipsburg Policemen’s Benevolent Association met with every member of council and “we relayed our concerns regarding the lack of communication from the police administration to us and our residents regarding the various public safety concerns here in town, and they agreed to work on those issues vehemently.”
By tabling the ordinance indefinitely, it allows the association “the opportunity to work on increasing the information flow between us all,” Fulper said.
“We stand steadfast behind our police department and know that our guys are the best at what they do, and we want the public to see them as we do, hence the need for a healthy communication flow,” he added. “Our residents deserve to know the truth about what is going on in their neighborhoods so they, too, can be vigilant and contribute to the health and safety of their own neighborhoods.”
Earlier in the meeting, council heard a presentation from Frank Rodgers, president of the Rodgers Group of Ewing, N.J., which helps police departments reduce exposure to liability, builds professionalism and helps with attaining accreditation.
Fulper suggested that bringing on the Rodgers Group would be a first step in working toward a director of public safety.